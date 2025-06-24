Dickerson and Martin Homer in Naturals 7-6 Loss against Sod Poodles

SPRINGDALE, AR - Dustin Dickerson and Rudy Martin each hit long balls in Sunday's back-and-forth affair between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-36) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (31-37), but the Sod Poodles ninth-inning heroics led them to a 7-6 road win. The Naturals have Monday off and start the second half on the road against the Hooks with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After a scoreless initial inning, Amarillo struck first in the top of the second. Christian Cerda hit a solo home run to put the Sod Poodles up 1-0, but the Naturals had a quick answer in the home half when Dickerson clobbered a solo shot of his own to knot the score, 1-1.

The visitors added two runs in the top of the fourth inning and another tally in the fifth. The three unanswered runs put the Sod Poodles in front of the Naturals by a score of 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Naturals offense did damage. Dickerson led off with a single and moved to third on Diego Hernandez's double. Justin Johnson plated Dickerson on a groundout and with two down, Martin scorched his second home run of the season that scored Hernandez and tied the game 4-4.

Amarillo plated a run in the top of the seventh inning to go up by a run, but the lead evaporated in the bottom of the eighth. Martin led off with a double and advanced to third on Javier Vaz's bunt. Carter Jensen's RBI single scored the tying run, Martin. With two outs, Jensen stole second base, and Sam Ruta brought him in to score on a single that gave Northwest Arkansas a 6-5 lead.

The Sod Poodles took the lead in the top of the ninth behind a triple, double and single off of Caden Monke that plated two runs. The late push left Amarillo on top 7-6 and a scoreless bottom nine marked the Naturals' season-high fifth-straight loss.

