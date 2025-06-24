Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners - Arkansas Travelers

Texas League

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - With the first half in the books, the Amarillo Sod Poodles return home to start the second half, hosting the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) for six games. The Soddies took five of six from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) and are currently riding a five-game win streak going into Tuesday's ballgame. Amarillo's starters tossed at least six innings in each game last week, highlighted by Logan Clayton's seven shutout frames on Wednesday in his career-best Double-A start. Offensively, the lineup is in a rhythm, tallying double-digit hit totals and multiple homers in three straight games.

On the field this week, Sod Poodles fans can expect to see Arizona Diamondbacks third-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline), Ryan Waldschmidt take the field. An outfielder drafted 31st overall from the University of Kentucky in 2024, he ranks as the no. 93 prospect in all of baseball. Other top prospect talent will be on display as Lazaro Montes (no. 2 SEA, no. 32 MLB) and Edwin Arroyo (no. 7 SEA, no. 77 MLB) will take the field for the Travelers.

Fans have plenty to look forward to this week, kicking things off with the Pointy Boots de Amarillo identity and Taco Tuesday. The Yellow City Pigweeds take the field on Wednesday along with $2 hot dogs across the ballpark. Catcher Christian Cerda is the face of Thirsty Thursday's prospect pennant giveaway before we start the weekend on Friday with a fireworks show set to 1980s hits. Saturday night is Luau Night at HODGETOWN with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway, a jersey auction, and fireworks to cap off the evening. The homestand concludes on Sunday with a duffel bag giveaway to the first 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, June 24 - 7:05 p.m.

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo

Ceremonial First Pitch - Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy

First Pitch - Ford

Marketing Tables - Ford, Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy

National Anthem - Travis Goodman

Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds

Ceremonial First Pitch - AQHA: Aaron Enget Chief Strategy Officer, KVII (Channel 7)

First Pitch - Fast Restorations

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, KVII (Channel 7)

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 26 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

Sod Poodles Prospect Pennant Giveaway #1 presented by Texicare

Featured Soddie - Christian Cerda

First 1,000 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Ceremonial First Pitch - TBLP, 7 Star Horse Therapy

First Pitch - MGroup

Marketing Tables -TBLP, 7 Star Horse Therapy, MGroup

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - 7 Star Horse Therapy

National Anthem - Caesar Rollice

Launch-A-Ball - Lady Revolution 12U Fastpitch

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, June 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks Friday

Theme - 80's Night

Ceremonial First Pitch - Caprock Design & Build

Marketing Tables - Monarch Investments, Caprock Design & Build

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Caprock Design & Build

National Anthem - Paige Brown

Launch-A-Ball - MTK Foundation

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 - 7:05 p.m.

Luau Night presented by Reed Beverage

The Sod Poodles will don special edition Lilo & Stitch Jerseys

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

First 1,500 fans 18+. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Postgame Fireworks presented by Reed Beverage

Jersey Auction presented by Children's Miracle Network

Game worn Lilo and Stitch Jerseys will be available for auction following the game

Select jerseys will be auctioned off in the club level immediately after the game

Remaining jersey will be put up for auction online until Sunday, June 29

All proceeds benefit Children;s Miracle Network

Ceremonial First Pitch - Children's Miracle Network, Amarillo Steam Team, Cenikor

First Pitch - Reed Beverage

Marketing Tables - Reed Beverage, KAMR (Channel 4), Texas Roadhouse, Direct Auto Insurance, T-Mobile, Cenikor

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Cenikor

National Anthem - Korbyn Richardson

Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Rush 2011 Boys Soccer

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 - 6:05 p.m.

Duffle Bag Giveaway presented by Amarillo National Bank

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

Ceremonial First Pitch - Bell

First Pitch - ANB

Marketing Tables - ANB, Bell

National Anthem - Cheslyn Cortese

Launch-A-Ball - 7 Star Horse Therapy

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.







