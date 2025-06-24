Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners - Arkansas Travelers
June 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX - With the first half in the books, the Amarillo Sod Poodles return home to start the second half, hosting the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) for six games. The Soddies took five of six from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals) and are currently riding a five-game win streak going into Tuesday's ballgame. Amarillo's starters tossed at least six innings in each game last week, highlighted by Logan Clayton's seven shutout frames on Wednesday in his career-best Double-A start. Offensively, the lineup is in a rhythm, tallying double-digit hit totals and multiple homers in three straight games.
On the field this week, Sod Poodles fans can expect to see Arizona Diamondbacks third-ranked prospect (MLB Pipeline), Ryan Waldschmidt take the field. An outfielder drafted 31st overall from the University of Kentucky in 2024, he ranks as the no. 93 prospect in all of baseball. Other top prospect talent will be on display as Lazaro Montes (no. 2 SEA, no. 32 MLB) and Edwin Arroyo (no. 7 SEA, no. 77 MLB) will take the field for the Travelers.
Fans have plenty to look forward to this week, kicking things off with the Pointy Boots de Amarillo identity and Taco Tuesday. The Yellow City Pigweeds take the field on Wednesday along with $2 hot dogs across the ballpark. Catcher Christian Cerda is the face of Thirsty Thursday's prospect pennant giveaway before we start the weekend on Friday with a fireworks show set to 1980s hits. Saturday night is Luau Night at HODGETOWN with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway, a jersey auction, and fireworks to cap off the evening. The homestand concludes on Sunday with a duffel bag giveaway to the first 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark.
All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.
A summary of details for each game can be found below:
Tuesday, June 24 - 7:05 p.m.
Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands
The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo
Ceremonial First Pitch - Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy
First Pitch - Ford
Marketing Tables - Ford, Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Elevate Amarillo, AC Fire Academy
National Anthem - Travis Goodman
Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night!
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 25 - 7:05 p.m.
Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Yellow City Pigweeds
Ceremonial First Pitch - AQHA: Aaron Enget Chief Strategy Officer, KVII (Channel 7)
First Pitch - Fast Restorations
Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, KVII (Channel 7)
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 26 - 7:05 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!
Sod Poodles Prospect Pennant Giveaway #1 presented by Texicare
Featured Soddie - Christian Cerda
First 1,000 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.
Ceremonial First Pitch - TBLP, 7 Star Horse Therapy
First Pitch - MGroup
Marketing Tables -TBLP, 7 Star Horse Therapy, MGroup
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - 7 Star Horse Therapy
National Anthem - Caesar Rollice
Launch-A-Ball - Lady Revolution 12U Fastpitch
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Friday, June 27 - 7:05 p.m.
Fireworks Friday
Theme - 80's Night
Ceremonial First Pitch - Caprock Design & Build
Marketing Tables - Monarch Investments, Caprock Design & Build
Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Caprock Design & Build
National Anthem - Paige Brown
Launch-A-Ball - MTK Foundation
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 28 - 7:05 p.m.
Luau Night presented by Reed Beverage
The Sod Poodles will don special edition Lilo & Stitch Jerseys
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway
First 1,500 fans 18+. One giveaway per person, per ticket.
Postgame Fireworks presented by Reed Beverage
Jersey Auction presented by Children's Miracle Network
Game worn Lilo and Stitch Jerseys will be available for auction following the game
Select jerseys will be auctioned off in the club level immediately after the game
Remaining jersey will be put up for auction online until Sunday, June 29
All proceeds benefit Children;s Miracle Network
Ceremonial First Pitch - Children's Miracle Network, Amarillo Steam Team, Cenikor
First Pitch - Reed Beverage
Marketing Tables - Reed Beverage, KAMR (Channel 4), Texas Roadhouse, Direct Auto Insurance, T-Mobile, Cenikor
Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Cenikor
National Anthem - Korbyn Richardson
Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Rush 2011 Boys Soccer
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 29 - 6:05 p.m.
Duffle Bag Giveaway presented by Amarillo National Bank
First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.
Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders
Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!
Ceremonial First Pitch - Bell
First Pitch - ANB
Marketing Tables - ANB, Bell
National Anthem - Cheslyn Cortese
Launch-A-Ball - 7 Star Horse Therapy
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
