Drillers Open Second Half with Loss to RoughRiders

June 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers pitcher Patrick Copen

Frisco, TX - The Tulsa Drillers made a quick turnaround to begin the second half of the Texas League season with a 12:05 p.m. start in Frisco Tuesday afternoon in a game that was nationally televised on MLB Network. Unfortunately for Tulsa, the first game did not go as planned as the Drillers stranded 11 runners on base and scored just one run in a 5-1 loss to the RoughRiders at Riders Field.

Frisco began the afternoon by taking advantage of Keyber Rodriguez's lead-off double in the second inning. One batter later, Frainyer Chavez singled to right to score Rodriguez and give the RoughRiders an early 1-0 lead.

Tulsa put nine runners on base through the first six innings against Frisco starting pitcher Ben Anderson but failed to produce a run. The Drillers best scoring opportunity came in the top of the fourth inning when they put three runners on base with two singles and a walk. The inning ended with no runs scored when groundout left the bases loaded.

Patrick Copen made his fourth start on the mound for the Drillers allowed only the lone run in the second inning. Copen completed five innings, working around six hits and five walks while punching out four hitters.

Kelvin Ramirez replaced Copen to begin the sixth and Frisco scored three runs in the inning to extend its lead. The sixth began with two runners reaching base on a double and a hit by pitch. Following a sacrifice bunt that advanced the runners, Marcus Smith hit a three-run homer that increased the RoughRiders lead to 4-0.

Frisco got a sacrifice fly from Chavez in the seventh inning to score its fifth and final run.

Former Drillers pitcher Gerardo Carrillo took the mound for Frisco in the eighth inning when Tulsa broke through and scored its only run of the afternoon. With runners at first and second and two outs, Griffin Lockwood-Powell delivered a single to right field that scored Noah Miller.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Copen suffered his first loss at the Double A level with the result, but he lowered his ERA to 2.66.

*Lockwood-Powell's eighth-inning single increased his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games. He is now one game shy of matching Wichita's Aaron Sabato's 27-game on-base streak, which is the longest in the Texas League this season.

*Tulsa's run in the eighth broke a 16-inning scoreless streak for the Drillers offense.

*The Drillers were limited to one run despite finishing the game with 10 hits, the same total as the RoughRiders.

*Frisco stole five bases in the game. Catcher Lockwood-Powell also threw out a season-high two baserunners.

*Carrillo pitched for the Drillers during the 2021 season, where he appeared in 15 games for the club. He was eventually included in a trade to the Washington Nationals, which also sent former Drillers Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray and Donovan Casey to the Nationals, and brought Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and RoughRiders will continue their six-game series with game two on Wednesday night at Frisco's Riders Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL -TBA

FRI - LHP Kohl Drake (3-3, 2.74 ERA)

