Springfield Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss at Wichita

June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals were shut out by the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-0, on Thursday night at Equity Bank Park. It was the club's second shut out loss of the week and they've now been outscored 18-1 through the first three games of the series.

DECISIONS:

W: Jaylen Nowlin (3-0)

L: Pete Hansen (4-3)

S: Aaron Rozek (1)

NOTES:

- Pete Hansen took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. It broke a stretch of seven-straight start of at least five innings pitched for the left-hander.

- Ricardo Velez tossed three scoreless innings of relief against his former club to lower his ERA to 1.52.

- Springfield has lost three-straight games for the first time since May 2-3.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (0-3, 43-29) at Wichita (3-0, 40-32)

- RHP Max Rajcic vs. LHP Connor Prielipp

- Friday, June 26, 7:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







