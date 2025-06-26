Wichita Shuts out Springfield for the Second Time this Week

June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. (June 26, 2025)-Kala'i Rosario drove in three runs in a 5-0 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge put up all five runs over the second and third innings while a pitching trio shut out the Cardinals for the second time this week.

C.J. Culpepper threw his longest outing of the season with Wichita, going for four innings and giving up just three hits and a walk with a strikeout. He's improved in outing length for his first three Wind Surge starts in 2025.

Kyler Fedko stroked a solo home run to right field, his 14th of the year, in the bottom of the second. He's hit two long balls in three games so far this week.

Wichita put up four runs on three hits and an error in the home half of the third. After loading the bases on a Jake Rucker single to left and two walks, Rosario pummeled a bases-clearing triple to the left-center alley. Ricardo Olivar laced a single to left field past a diving Ramon Mendoza to score Rosario and make the score 5-0 Wind Surge.

That score would remain that until the end of the night thanks to Jaylen Nowlin and Aaron Rozek. Nowlin threw two no-hit frames of relief action with three strikeouts, earning the win and improving to 3-0 on the season. Rozek took it the rest of the way with just two hits and a walk over the final three frames, recording all of his final six outs via the swinging strikeout to secure the shutout win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko is one homer away from tying last season's Wind Surge leader, Carson McCusker (15). His home run in the second was also the first Boot Barn Home Run hit by a Wichita.

Kala'i Rosario is up to nine RBI this week and improves his hitting streak to eight games.

Aaron Rozek picks up his first save of the season and the second of his professional career.

The Wind Surge have won seven straight games at home, tying the most consecutive home victories in franchise history (2021).

Wichita throws its seventh shutout of the season.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on June 27 at 7:05 PM on No Place Like Home Plate Night. Join us for No Place Like Home Plate Night and come dressed in your best Wizard of Oz and Wicked-themed costumes, and stay for postgame fireworks. The best fireworks show in Kansas comes as part of the KAKE Takeover courtesy of KAKE News. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.