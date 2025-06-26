Hooks Show Force with 12-Hit Attack

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wes Clarke's two-out RBI base hit in the sixth inning Thursday night was the winning swing in a 4-3 Star Wars Night win for the Hooks before 4,102 fans at Whataburger Field.

Julio Rodriguez and Wilmy Sanchez teamed to allow just four Northwest Arkansas Naturals to reach over four innings of shutout relief.

Helping secure Corpus Christi's seventh one-run triumph, Rodriguez struck out the side in a perfect sixth. He then neutralized a walk by employing a 4-6-3 double play to end the seventh.

Rodriguez, who struck out four for his seventh hitless outing of the season, has not been scored upon in three appearances as a Hook, spanning 4 1/3 innings.

Sanchez secured his club-leading sixth save which places fourth in the Texas League. The 21-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic stranded two inherited runners in the eighth and dispatched three of four in the ninth, snapping a seven-game slide by the Hooks.

CC erased a 1-0 deficit in the second. Pascanel Ferreras opened with a base hit and Bryce Willits followed one out later with a double.

Singles by Luis Baez and Willits started the fourth. With Baez going first to third, he scampered home as Jeron Williams grounded out.

Luis Angel Rodriguez turned in a sturdy start for the Hooks, holding Northwest Arkansas to three runs over a season-high five innings.

The third Naturals marker came in the fifth as the visitors pulled ahead, 3-2.

Corpus Christi answered in the home half as, with two out, Garret Guillemette launched a deep drive to center that Rudy Martin failed to flag down on the warning track in center. Ferreras was next and beat out an infield single to send the tying run home.







