Frisco Drops 7-6 Thriller to Tulsa

June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Tulsa Drillers 7-6 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Tulsa (1-2, 27-45) tallied the first two runs in the top of the first when Noah Miller clipped a two-run triple to put the Drillers up 2-0. Frisco (2-1, 40-31) then answered in the bottom of the first when Josh Hatcher rolled an RBI groundout, trimming Tulsa's lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, Aaron Antonini tapped an RBI groundout then Aaron Zavala muscled a three-run home run, giving the RoughRiders a 5-2 lead.

The Drillers responded in the top of the third when Kendall Simmons clobbered a grand slam, lifting Tulsa in front 6-5. Miller then added an RBI single in the top of the seventh, extending the lead to 7-5.

In the bottom of the ninth, Antonini lined an RBI single to cut the Drillers lead to 7-6. But with the tying run on second and go-ahead run on first, Tulsa reliever Antonio Knowles struck out Zavala to record his fifth save of the season.

Drillers starter Peter Heubeck (2-4) picked up the win, allowing four earned runs while walking four and striking four. RoughRiders starter Josh Stephan (5-3) took the loss, allowing five earned runs while whiffing four across three innings.

Notes to Know:

-Abimelec Ortiz drew a career-high four walks while going 0-for-0 with two runs scored.

-Daniel Missaki fired three scoreless, hitless innings, retiring nine batters on 23 pitches. His ERA is lowered to 4.08 as a reliever.

-Josh Mollerus tossed two shutout frames in his Double-A debut.

The Riders and Drillers reconvene at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night from Riders Field. RHP Ryan Lobus (1-1, 3.86) starts for Frisco while Tulsa sends out LHP Jackson Ferris (3-5, 6.14).

