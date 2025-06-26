Amarillo Triumphs in Extra-Inning Thriller

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (33-39) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (37-35), 4-3, in 11 innings on Thursday night at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles walk-off the Travelers, fending off a late surge by the visitors to earn their first second-half victory.

After Amarillo starter Alec Baker spun a scoreless first inning, Manuel Pena got things going for the Sod Poodles offense in the first inning of play. The first baseman came around to score on Gavin Conticello's single to give the home squad the early lead.

Making it back-to-back innings with a run scored was Jean Walters as the shortstop drove in Ivan Melendez with a single to right for the two-run Amarillo advantage.

The Sod Poodles scratched another in the third with Christian Cerda driving one to center to extend the lead to three as Baker continued to keep Arkansas off the scoreboard.

It wouldn't be until the sixth inning that the Travelers would plate their first run of the night, doing so on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Arroyo. Arkansas cut the deficit to one in the seventh after Caleb Cali sprinted home on a wild pitch.

In the eighth, Michael Arroyo led of the inning by launching his first career Double-A home run on a 2-2 pitch to tie the game at three apiece.

Hayden Durke fired a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts in the ninth to give the Amarillo bats a chance to walk it off. The Sod Poodles were unable to scratch the winning run, sending the game to extras.

Landon Sims entered out of the bullpen and came away unscathed in the 10th. After the Sod Poodles were unsuccessful in the home half, Sims trotted back out for the 11th and escaped a bases loaded jam with help from Walters and Troy on an inning-ending double play.

After Cerda bunted the zombie runner over from second base in the bottom of the 11th, Melendez stepped up to the dish with two outs and blooped a single into center, falling just beyond the arms of the outstretched right fielder on a dive attempt to bring home the winning run, giving Amarillo their first win in the second half by a 4-3 score.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch on Friday night scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Travelers. Amarillo will send RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-0, 0.00) to the hill while RHP Reid VanScoter (3-1, 3.08) gets the start for Arkansas.

POSTGAME NOTES

BAKER STREET: Making his third start of the season for the Sod Poodles this evening was Alec Baker...the righty tossed 4.1 innings without allowing a run on two hits and one walk...marks only the third time in his Minor League career he has tossed at least four innings in a game and he has not allowed a run in any such efforts.

BIG TEXAN IN A BIG MOMENT: Coming up clutch with the game-winning RBI was Ivan Melendez as part of a 2-for-5 effort at the dish...since June 11, is batting .359 (14-for-39) with six extra-base hits and 1.111 OPS over his most recent 11 games.







