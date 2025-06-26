Travelers Launch Three Homers to Thump Pigweeds

June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Yellow City Pigweeds (32-39) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (37-34), 11-3, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. The visitors strung together seven extra-base hits in the contest, outpacing the Pigweeds to keep Yellow City winless in the second half.

For the second straight night, Arkansas would scratch the first run of the game in their first turn at bat on a Lazaro Montes two-out double to put the Travelers in front.

The visitors would add on to the scoreboard in the following frame as Caleb Cali led off the second with a towering solo shot off the scoreboard in left-center for the 2-0 Arkansas lead.

The Pigweeds responded in the home half of the third as Caleb Roberts smacked a leadoff double to set the table for J.J. D'Orazio. The catcher capitalized, singling to left to bring the inaugural Yellow City run around to score.

After a Tommy Troy double put runners at second and third, Gavin Conticello sent a ball deep to left, allowing D'Orazio to tag up from third to plate the tying run on the sacrifice fly.

Yoyner Fajardo singled with two outs in the top of the fourth to put Arkansas back in front. As the game turned to the bottom of the fourth, Christian Cerda got a hold of a 1-1 pitch, sending it beyond the left field wall for a solo shot to knot the game at three.

Continuing the scoring spree in the top of the fifth was Hunter Fitz-Gerald as the designated hitter checked in with a three-run bomb to right, giving Arkansas a 6-3 lead. The Travelers would tack on another trio in the frame on a Cali triple and RBI singles from Hogan Windish and Josh Hood, putting Arkansas up by six.

Hood would check in with another RBI single in the seventh and Montes crushed his first Double-A home run in the eighth for the 11-3 Arkansas lead, capping the scoring for the evening, tagging the Pigweeds with their second straight defeat to open the second half.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch on Thursday night scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Travelers. Amarillo will send RHP Alec Baker (1-2, 4.34) to the hill while RHP Michael Morales (1-4, 4.08) gets the start for Arkansas.

POSTGAME NOTES

TROY STORY: Putting together his fourth multi-hit performance in his most recent seven games tonight was Tommy Troy as the second baseman went 2-for-5 with a double...extends his hitting streak to seven games, batting .344 (11-for-32) with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI and a 1.020 OPS since June 18.

SCHMIDT'S CREEK: Checking in with his first Double-A hit this evening was Ryan Waldschmidt as the left fielder singled in his first at-bat in the second inning...he went 2-for-4 at the dish, making it his 16th multi-hit effort this season between High-A Hillsboro and Amarillo.

ROCKET MAN: Collecting a pair of doubles tonight was Caleb Roberts ...the right fielder is batting .250 (5-for-20) over his most recent five games, with four hits going for extra bases.







Texas League Stories from June 26, 2025

Travelers Launch Three Homers to Thump Pigweeds - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.