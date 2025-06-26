Game Postponed

June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







Tonight's game between the Missions and RockHounds has been postponed until tomorrow due to weather in Midland. We will resume at 5pm tomorrow in the second inning and play a full 9 inning game. About 30 minutes after that, we will play a 7 inning game.







