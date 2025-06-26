Game Postponed
June 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
Tonight's game between the Missions and RockHounds has been postponed until tomorrow due to weather in Midland. We will resume at 5pm tomorrow in the second inning and play a full 9 inning game. About 30 minutes after that, we will play a 7 inning game.
