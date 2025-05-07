A Good (K)night as Travs Walk-Off on Cards

North Little Rock, AR-Bill Knight connected for the game-winning base hit in the bottom of the ninth driving home a pair and sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night. Prior to the ninth inning, the Travs had put only one runner past first base all night. Dylan File worked five innings holding the Cardinals to just one run with Taylor Floyd, Jason Ruffcorn and Juan Burgos combining to pitch shutout relief.

Moments That Mattered

* Miguel Ugueto doubled and Nathan Church singled to drive him home putting the Cards up a run in the third inning.

* Blake Rambusch opened the ninth by beating out a high chopper for an infield single. Victor Labrada then followed into the right field corner that put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with none out.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, run, 2B

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 2-3, run

News and Notes

* Labrada has an 11 game hitting streak and has posted multi-hit games in six of his last seven.

* It was the Travs' third walk-off win of the season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with a traditional doubleheader starting at 4:35 p.m. Righty Garrett Hill (1-0, 1.59) and lefty Danny Wirchansky (1-1, 4.05) make the starts for Arkansas with Springfield set to throw lefty Pete Hansen (0-1, 2.45) in game one. Mad Mallards Week continues and it is a $3 Thursday. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

