Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Host Tulsa Drillers

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) for the upcoming home series. The Sod Poodles are coming off a second straight series win where they bested the Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics). Dylan Ray earned Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors for his dominant start on the mound in their Saturday night shutout win and Jose Fernandez continued to stay hot at the plate, extending his hitting streak to eight games on Sunday afternoon.

Following the postponement of Tuesday morning's action, the homestand will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday night to kick off play against the visiting Tulsa Drillers. Both the Calf Fries and the Pointy Boots return to HODGETOWN this week with the festivities highlighted by County Fair Night on Saturday. In addition to the typical Fireworks Friday, County Fair Night will feature a fireworks display as well. Capping the weekend on Mother's Day, gates will open early for a team autograph session before the series finale, allowing fans to get the signatures of their favorite Sod Poodles.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Wednesday, May 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands..

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral

Ceremonial First Pitch - St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral

First Pitch - Fast Restorations

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations, Surfside, St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral

National Anthem - South Lawn Elementary Choir

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 8 - 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

Doubleheader action begins at 4:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break in between two seven-inning games

First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools

Marketing Tables - Texas Blue Lake Pools, Surfside

National Anthem - Little Shipley

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Friday, May 9 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Santa Fe Federal Credit Union

Theme - All Things Musical Theater

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Cody Owen's Memorial Foundation, Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

Ceremonial First Pitches - Cody Owen's Memorial Foundation, Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

First Pitch - Tammy McNair - COO, Santa Fe Federal Credit Union

Marketing Tables - Santa Fe FCU, Surfside, Cody Owen's Memorial Foundation, Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

Launch-A-Ball - West Texas Lady Drillers

National Anthem - Amarillo United Methodist Church

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 - 7:05 p.m.

County Fair Night presented by Cacique Foods

Petting zoo, Line Dancing, Free Face Painting, Carnival Game, and Fun Fair Food.

Fireworks Night presented by Cacique Foods

Theme - County Fair.

Calf Fries Night

The Amarillo squad will don the fan-favorite Calf Fries jerseys!

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - El Tropico Perryton

Marketing Tables - Cacique, Surfside, Alpha Media, AMA Dazzle Arts (Playground), Old McDonald's Petting Zoo, Tri-State Fair & Radio

Ceremonial First Pitches - Alpha Media, Tri-State Fair & Rodeo

First Pitch - Cacique

National Anthem - Guy Langham

Launch-A-Ball - TCY Youth Football

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 11 - 1:05 p.m.

Mother's Day

Team Autograph Session presented by Marketing.com

Fans will have the opportunity to get signatures from their favorite Sod Poodles

Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Tobacco Free Amarillo

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

Ceremonial First Pitches - Tobacco Free Amarillo

First Pitch - Joe St. Clair, Lead VSO Navigator (Bell)

National Anthem - Brynlee Plumlee

Marketing Table(s) - Surfside, Tobacco Free Amarillo

Gates open at 11:00 p.m.

