Hounds Pounce Late for 2-0 Series Lead

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Two-out hits in the seventh and eighth pushed Midland to a 5-3 win over Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

Education Day, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics & Sunnyside Pharmacy, drew a crowd of 5,011 students to Whataburger Field.

The Hooks trailed, 3-0, heading into the sixth. Pascanel Ferreras, who tripled in the third, reached via an error to begin the frame. Zach Cole kept the line moving with a base hit into center. Two outs later, John Garcia belted his first Double-A home run to even the score.

John Garcia hits it outta here and ties the game! pic.twitter.com/pvV7c6AaSH - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) May 7, 2025

Garcia, 2-for-4 with a double and a homer on Wednesday, is 4-for-10 with three extra base hits in his last three games.

Ferreras now has hits in six straight contests.

Following Chen Zhuang's exit, the Midland bullpen permitted only a Bryan Lavastida single and an Austin Deming walk the rest of the way, with the Hounds striking for single markers in the seventh and eighth.

Midland augmented nine hits with seven walks, with all but one of its runs coming courtesy of a free pass.

Hooks started Manuel Urias, making his second Double-A start, held the Hounds to one run on two hits over the first four innings before running out of gas in the fifth as the visitors sent eight men to the plate.

Alimber Santa and Michael Knorr teamed to allowed two runs over 4.1 innings out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

