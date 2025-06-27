Hooks Mishandled Strong Showings by Fleury & Mancini

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Justin Johnson's three home run in the sixth inning was the difference in Northwest Arkansas' 3-1 win over the Hooks before the third-largest crowd of the season, 6,067 fans, at Whataburger Field.

Jose Fleury, in his third start since coming off the IL, blanked the Naturals over four innings, striking out two against two singles. Fleury threw 30 of 44 pitches for strikes, lowering his ERA to 1.82 in 10 starts.

With Fleury dispatching six of the last seven he faced, Joey Mancini was greeted by two infield hits to start the fifth. Johnson then hit a home run off the left-field foul pole for his second long ball of the series, vaulting the visitors in front.

Mancini went on to strand two in the fifth and four more over the sixth and seventh. The Boston College product closed the game with eight outs in a span of nine Naturals.

Mancini has now worked five frames eight times in 14 appearances on the year.

The Hooks enjoyed an early advantage thanks to a lead-off double by Zach Cole in the second. Pascanel Ferreras followed immediately with a base hit up the middle.

Orlando Martinez's first Hooks hit was a two-bagger to crack open the third.

Garret Guillemette and Jeron Williams also doubled, with Wes Clarke reaching twice via a single and a walk.

Corpus Christi went 1-for-8 with men in scoring position, leaving nine on base.







