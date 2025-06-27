Johnson's Three-Run Homer Leads Nats to 3-1 Win Friday

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Justin Johnson's three-run, go-ahead homer in the fifth inning gave the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-1, 36-37) just enough offense to take down he Corpus Christi Hooks (1-3, 23-49) at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday night. The two teams will play the penultimate game of the series Saturday at 7:05 PM CT.

The Hooks got on the board in the second inning against NWA starter Steven Zobac. Zach cole doubled to left and scored when Pascanel Ferreras singled to center, giving the Hooks a 1-0 edge. The Naturals collected two hits over the first four innings of play, but greeted Joey Mancini out of the bullpen with a trio of runs.

Mancini took the mound to face Sam Ruta to start the fifth and Ruta reached on an infield single. Dustin Dickerson singled to move Ruta to second and Diego Hernanadez dropped down a sacrifice bunt, getting the runners to second and third. Johnson stepped up to the plate and roped a 375-foot homer off the left-field foul pole at 107 miles-per-hour, giving the Nats a 3-1 lead. Ethan Bosacker and Chazz Martinez finished off the game on the mound without allowing a run, leading NWA to a 3-1 win to match their second-half record.

The Naturals and Hooks continue their series Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, with Free audio available through the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







