Cerda Walk-off Homer Caps 32-Run HODGETOWN Shootout

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (34-39) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (37-35), 17-15, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The second-highest scoring game in the Texas League this season featured a storybook ending as the Sod Poodles overcame a squandered eight-run lead to walk-off the Travelers.

Three scoreless innings opened play this evening as Jonatan Bernal struck out two through the first trio of frames, allowing only one hit over that span to keep Arkansas off the board.

Leading off the home half of the third with a bang was Ivan Melendez as the first baseman launched a solo homer to center field to plate the game's first run.

Following up Melendez was Caleb Roberts as he left the yard as well, depositing a line drive homer beyond the right field fence. Manuel Pena joined in on the fun, smacking the third consecutive home run, putting the Soddies up by three. The home squad tacked on another pair to cap the five-run frame with Ryan Waldschmidt 's first Double-A home run, a two-run shot to left.

A Lazaro Montes solo homer gave Arkansas their first run of the night in the top of the fourth, the Soddies posted another five-run frame that was kickstarted by a Tommy Troy RBI double down the left field line. A LuJames Groover two-run bomb extended the Amarillo advantage and was followed not long after by a Jose Fernandez two-run blast that put the 10th Sod Poodles run of the night on the board.

Arkansas would plate three in the top of the fifth with back-to-back RBI knocks from Michael Arroyo and Bill Knight, but the Sod Poodles answered with a run in both the bottom of the fifth and the sixth to go up by a 12-4 score.

The Travelers rattled off an 11-run inning in the seventh, using seven hits, five walks, and two Amarillo errors to erase the Sod Poodles' eight-run advantage, taking a 15-12 lead.

The home half of the eighth featured a two-run Pena triple to pull the Soddies back within one. In the immediate next at-bat, Troy drove the third baseman home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 15.

Jhosmer Alvarez trotted back out for his second inning of work in the ninth, retiring the side in order to give the Amarillo sticks the opportunity to win it in the home half. With two away and Fernandez standing on first, Christian Cerda got a hold of the 3-2 pitch, sending it beyond the left field wall to walk it off for the Sod Poodles as they emerged victorious by a 17-15 score.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch on Saturday night scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Travelers. Amarillo will send RHP Roman Angelo (0-7, 6.06) to the hill while LHP Adam Seminaris (3-5, 2.76) gets the start for Arkansas.

POSTGAME NOTES

BOMBS AWAY: Seven home runs were hit by Amarillo tonight, tying for the most long balls hit by the Sod Poodles in a single game in franchise history, matching June 5, 2021 in a 16-8 road win over Frisco...the third inning featured four home runs, marking the second time in Sod Poodles history they have tallied at least four bombs in a single frame with the only other instance occurring on September 11, 2021, also in the third inning.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.