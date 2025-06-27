Wind Surge Fall Late to Cardinals

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Kyler Fedko hit two home runs in a 10-7 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge to the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. After fighting back from an initial 4-0 deficit to tie the game, a three-run ninth by the Cardinals gave enough distance for them to take their first game of the series.

Springfield would score four runs after loading the bases to start the night on two singles and a walk. Dakota Harris yanked a two-base error to left field, where two runs scored, then Trey Paige knocked one to center to make the score 4-0 Cardinals heading into the bottom of the first.

Nate Baez stroked his first double with Wichita to the left-center alley in the bottom of the second to get the Wind Surge on the board. Ramon Mendoza swatted a two-run home run in the next half inning to give the Cardinals the run and an additional tally back.

Fedko cracked a grand slam, his 15th long ball of the season, out to the Wichita bullpen to make it a one-run game at 6-5 after three. Leonardo Bernal responded with a sac fly to left in the top of the fourth.

Fedko homered again to tie the game 7-7 on a two-run shot in the home half of the fifth.

Cole Percival held Springfield off the board for the sixth and seventh. Jose Salas threw out the then go-ahead runner at the plate in the seventh with one out to keep the game tied.

Paige broke the game open again on a two-run double to the bullpen wall in the right-center alley in the top of the ninth to take the lead for the Cardinals. A sac bunt by RJ Yeager made the score 10-7 heading to the bottom of the ninth. While the Wind Surge put men on the corners with their backs to the wall, a groundout ended the game.

Tanner Andrews took the loss to even out at 1-1 with Wichita. He gave up three earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kyler Fedko is the first Wind Surge hitter on the season to record multiple multi-home run performances.

Kyler Fedko's 16 home runs already eclipse the 2024 Wichita long ball leader (Carson McCusker, 15).

Kyler Fedko is the fifth man to hit a grand slam for the Wind Surge this season (Allan Cerda, Rubel Cespedes, Jorel Ortega, and Kala'i Rosario).

Kyler Fedko is the new Texas League RBI leader (44).

Wichita records their seventh multi-homer game of the year.

The Wind Surge continue the series with the Springfield Cardinals on June 28 at 6:05 PM on Dodge, Duck, Dip, Dive and Dodge Night.







