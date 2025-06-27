Big Offensive Night Leads Drillers to Second Straight Win

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Frisco, TX - During the month of June, the Tulsa Drillers have struggled offensively and have been near the bottom of the Texas League in multiple stat categories. On Friday, the Drillers broke out of their slump in a big way by earning 14 hits in an 11-0 shutout victory over the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. The offense was also backed by six quality innings from Jackson Ferris, who picked up his fourth win of the year.

Friday's triumph was the first time the Drillers have won consecutive games since May 28 and 29, and it was the largest margin of victory for the Drillers this season.

Tulsa used one of its biggest innings of the season to open the scoring. Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Kendall Simmons began the inning with consecutive singles. The Drillers eventually loaded the bases and Sean McLain drove in all three baserunners with a double. Two more runs scored on Chris Newell's double and Damon Keith's single to give Tulsa a 5-0 lead.

The Drillers increased their lead with runs in both the third and fourth innings on Kole Myers' RBI single and Newell's sacrifice fly.

They plated three more runs to take a 10-0 lead in the fifth. After loading the bases again, Rodes singled to left field to score two before a wild pitch from Frisco pitcher Larson Kindreich allowed the third run to touch the plate.

A lead-off home run from Myers in the seventh inning upped the Drillers lead to 11-0.

Ferris took full advantage of the offensive support, turning in six strong innings. The Los Angeles Dodgers top pitching prospect allowed only three hits and struck out seven to match his season high.

After Ferris exited the game, the Drillers bullpen was near perfect to close out the game. The combination of Kelvin Ramirez, Robinson Ortiz and Livan Reinoso allowed only one hit and struck out eight of the ten batters they faced.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win was the Drillers sixth shutout victory of the season and just the second on the road.

*The Drillers five runs in the second were their second-most runs scored in an inning this season. They have scored six runs in an inning twice this year and most recently on May 1 against Arkansas.

*Myers stole three bases in the game, which was the most in a game by a Tulsa player this season. It was the most since Taylor Young stole three bases on May 16, 2024, against Wichita. Myers is now 11-13 in stolen base attempts with the Drillers.

*With his second-inning hits, Lockwood-Powell now holds the longest on-base streak in the Texas League this season at 28 games. It is the longest on-base streak for a Tulsa batter since Yeiner Fernandez reached base in 36 consecutive games in 2024.

*Four Tulsa hitters recorded a multi-RBI game, with Newell, Myers, and Rhodes each driving in two runs and McLain driving in three.

*All three of McLain's hits were doubles, marking the first time in his professional career that he has had three two-base hits in a game.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to win their third straight on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series with the RoughRiders. First pitch at Riders Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL - RHP Chris Campos (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

FRI - LHP Mitch Bratt (4-1, 2.15 ERA)







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.