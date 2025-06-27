11 Inning Affair Goes to Amarillo

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Despite coming back from three runs down, the Arkansas Travelers succumbed to the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 4-3 in 11 innings on Thursday night. Michael Arroyo drove in a pair of runs including hitting his first Double-A home run. Amarillo finally won it on a soft two out hit into shallow right-center field by Ivan Melendez. The Travs bullpen had been unscored on to that point for 5.2 innings. Landon Sims was the winner out of the Amarillo pen with two scoreless frames while Jason Ruffcorn was tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Down by three, the Travs chipped away putting up single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings finally tying the score on Arroyo's line drive homer to left field.

* Arkansas had the bases loaded with none out in the top of the 11th inning but a strikeout and a double play kept the Travs off the board and set up the Sod Poodles for the win.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-4, SF, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* William Fleming threw two scoreless innings of relief in his Travelers debut.

* Arkansas is 0-3 in extra inning games on the road this year.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LH Reid VanScoter (3-1, 3.08) starting for Arkansas against RH Jonatan Bernal (1-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.