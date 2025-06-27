Frisco Blanked by Tulsa, 11-0

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were spelled by the Tulsa Drillers 11-0 on Friday night from Riders Field.

Tulsa (2-2, 28-45) scored five in the top of the second inning when Sean McLain ripped a three-run double, Chris Newell cranked a ground-rule double and Damon Keith hit an RBI single to grab a 5-0 lead.

Kole Myers then roped an RBI single in the top of the third an Chris Newell lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, lifting Tulsa in front 7-0.

In the top of the fifth, John Rhodes rolled an RBI single and Myers scored on a wild pitch to take a 10-0 lead. Myers then belted a solo homer to put the Drillers up 11-0.

Frisco (2-2, 40-32) first baseman Frainyer Chavez entered to pitch in the top of the ninth, retiring Tulsa in order to stop the bleeding.

Drillers starter Jackson Ferris (4-5) earned the victory and a quality start, striking out seven over six scoreless innings. RoughRiders starter Ryan Lobus (1-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs across 1.2 frames.

Notes to Know:

-Ian Moller is batting .367 (11-for-30) over his last nine games.

-Sebastian Walcott stole his 17th base of the season and his fifth of the series, the most in the Texas League this week.

Frisco and Tulsa meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 28th from Riders Field. Riders LHP Mitch Bratt (4-1, 2.15) battles against Drillers RHP Chris Campos (4-3, 4.02).

Promotions include Dino Night presented by PMG and Kids Run The Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

