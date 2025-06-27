Homestand Highlights: July 4th - July 6th

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will be home over 4th of July weekend when they host the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis) in a three-game series: Friday, July 4th through Sunday, July 6th. The short series against the Cardinals is highlighted by back-to-back fireworks shows as we celebrate Independence Day at Arvest Ballpark. An off day follows the finale on Sunday before the Naturals welcome the Midland RockHounds (Athletics) to town for a six-game series that will begin on Tuesday, July 8th.

Friday, July 4 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY WALMART

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS - Catch the LARGEST Fireworks Spectacular in ALL of Northwest Arkansas following the Naturals game against the Springfield Cardinals as we celebrate Independence Day at Arvest Ballpark. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is presented by Walmart.

Saturday, July 5 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO AND RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:30 P.M. UNTIL 6:30 P.M.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Continue your Independence Day celebration over 4th of July weekend with a second straight night of post-game fireworks at Arvest Ballpark. The Fireworks Spectacular following the Naturals against Springfield is presented by Red Vines & Sour Punch.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Saturday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Sunday, July 6 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING A PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - End your 4th of July weekend with a Family Sunday at Arvest Ballpark.

PRE-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Arrive early, bring your glove, and enjoy a pre-game catch in the outfield beginning when gates open. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 50 fans will receive a baseball. The Pre-Game Catch is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive some FREE Teddy Grahams at the game. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages will get to participate in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

Homestand Highlights: July 4th - July 6th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.