San Antonio, Midland Split Friday Doubleheader

June 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - All year it's been neck and neck between the San Antonio Missions (2-2, 41-32) and the Midland RockHounds (2-2, 41-32), and today's doubleheader proved to be much of the same. The first game, picked up from last night in the bottom of the second inning, went to San Antonio 6-2. Midland, playing as the Amigos in the nightcap, won on a Caeden Trenkle walk-off single to secure the split with a 5-4 victory.

Game One

Henry Baez and Yunior Tur got the starts for San Antonio and Midland originally. Both threw clean first frames on Thursday, but the Missions strung together three singles off Tur in the second to strike first. The run-scoring hit came from Kai Murphy on a blooper to left field.

Baez took the mound in the second and walked Junior Perez, but Baez quickly erased him when Carter Aldrete bounced into a double play. With the bases clear and two away, lightning struck-literally. After two earlier delays, this one suspended the game and sent everyone home.

The game resumed on Friday in the bottom of the second inning with two away and the Missions up 1-0, but neither of Thursday's starters could return. Instead, Enmanuel Pinales took the mound for San Antonio. He walked Cole Conn as the game restarted and then allowed a single to Sahid Valenzuela. Pinales left them both on base, however, when he struck out Trenkle.

Midland turned to Kyle Robinson on the mound in the third, and the Missions handed him a warm welcome. Back-to-back singles placed runners at the corners for Romeo Sanabria, who drove in Francisco Acuña with a sacrifice fly. Two pitches later, Marcos Castañon laced an RBI double down the left field line to make it 3-0 San Antonio.

San Antonio added two more tallies throughout the game against Robinson. Acuña and Sanabria singled in runs in the fourth and sixth respectively, so San Antonio led 5-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Along the way, Midland's manager, Gregorio Petit, was ejected for arguing a batter's interference call in the sixth.

After that initial trouble he faced, Pinales entered cruise control. The righty retired 12 consecutive RockHounds. A Henry Bolte single in the sixth broke the rhythm for a moment, but Pinales then set down the next four batters to finish his badly-needed 5.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Missions scored one more via a fielder's choice before Tyson Neighbors came on for the final two innings. Neighbors had a perfect eighth, but he did allow a pair of runs in the ninth. However, the cushion built by San Antonio held up, so the Missions took the game by a score of 6-2.

Game Two

Diego Barrera looked unhittable through two frames as he struck out the first five men he faced and set down six in a row to start the game. The Missions changed the narrative in the third. Murphy reached by getting hit, Addison Kopack walked and Wyatt Hoffman bunted them into scoring position. Acuña then walked, so with the bases loaded, Barrera left the game.

Colin Peluse took over with the bases juiced and one away, and his full-count pitch barely missed to Moisčs Gņmez, allowing San Antonio to jump ahead with the walk. Brandon Valenzuela then chopped into a potential inning-ending double play towards first, but shortstop Euribiel Angeles airmailed the return throw into the dugout to let two more Missions runs cross.

Victor Lizarraga started the game for San Antonio, making his first appearance in two weeks. He threw a clean inning and then passed the baton to Jagger Haynes, the scheduled piggyback. After getting three quick outs to begin his night, Haynes couldn't hold San Antonio's lead in the third. With two on, Colby Halter blasted a game-tying homer onto the right field berm. As the inning continued, Luke Mann looped an RBI single to center that gave the Amigos a 4-3 lead and knocked Haynes out of the game. Jake Higginbotham came in to finish the inning, but Midland now sat on top.

Colton Johnson maintained that 4-3 lead for an inning, but San Antonio enjoyed Micah Dallas coming in for the fifth. Addison Kopack doubled to start the frame, marking San Antonio's first hit. A wild pitch moved Kopack up 90 feet before Acuña rifled a single past a drawn-in infield to tie the game at four.

Once the game leveled off at four, it stayed there for a while thanks to terrific work from both bullpens. Higginbotham completed two scoreless innings and left with a man on second in the fifth, but Stephen Jones stranded him there and then tossed 1.1 clean innings himself.

Jones gave way to Ethan Routzahn, who isolated a leadoff walk in the seventh to send the seven-inning game into extras. Gņmez walked to join the ghost runner on base, but Valenzuela immediately bounced into a double play. Castañon earned a gusty walk, but Shohei Tomioka blew a ball by Devin Ortiz to extinguish the fire.

Routzahn continued to pitch in the eighth and recorded two outs, but Trenkle attacked the first pitch he saw and lined a single up the middle to walk-off the Missions.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series in Midland on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. San Antonio's starter is now TBD while righty Chen Zhuang (4-7, 4.66) goes for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.