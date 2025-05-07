History: RoughRiders Toss Sixth No-Hitter as a Franchise

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders pitched their sixth no-hitter in franchise history and first since 2011, defeating the San Antonio Missions 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Kohl Drake (1-2) went six hitless innings, allowing no runs on no hits, fanning six and walking two. Between the two walks, he retired 16 Missions in a row. Ryan Lobus allowed a run without surrendering a base hit across 1.1 frames, and Skylar Hales pitched 1.2 innings, striking out Joshua Mears to seal the no-hitter.

Tucker Mitchell completed the Frisco battery, backstopping the Riders to their third combined no-hitter in franchise history.

Frisco (18-11) struck first in the top of the first inning when Keyber Rodriguez floated an RBI double then Aaron Zavala scored on a wild pitch, garnering a 2-0 Riders lead.

Cam Cauley then muscled a lead-off homer in the top of the second, extending Frisco's lead to 3-0. Cauley snuck it over the right field fence for his second long ball of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Cauley singled, Frainyer Chavez doubled and Mitchell plated Cauley on an RBI groundout, propelling the Frisco advantage to 4-0.

The RoughRiders then plated two more in the top of the sixth. Rodriguez mashed an RBI triple and Abimelec Ortiz rifled an RBI single, expanding the lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Missions (15-14) loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch and two walks. Hales replaced Lobus, hit Francisco Acuna to bring in a run, but retired the next two batters to preserve the no-no and a 6-1 lead.

Hales then retired three of four batters in the bottom of the ninth to cap off a history-making day for the Riders.

San Antonio starter Enmanuel Pinales (0-1) suffered the loss in his Double-A debut, allowing four runs across 3.1 innings.

No-Hitter Notes:

-Wednesday marked the 6th no-hitter in RoughRiders franchise history.

-Frisco's last no-hitter was thrown by four-year big leaguer Joe Wieland on July 29th, 2011, also against San Antonio at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

-It is the third combined no-hitter in franchise history and first since Neftali Feliz and Trey Hodges threw a six-inning no-hitter at San Antonio on August 19th, 2008.

-Four of Frisco's six no-hitters have come against San Antonio, including three at the Wolff.

-Drake is the eighth pitcher in the recorded franchise history to pitch six-plus no-hit innings and the first since Cole Winn on May 27th, 2021 versus Midland.

Notes to Know:

-Alejandro Osuna's 17-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-4 with a walk. Osuna's streak is tied with Ryan Cordell (2016) for the third-longest in Riders franchise history.

-Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs. He is batting .386 with 22 hits over his last 15 games, fourth-best in the Texas League over that span.

-Cauley recorded his second three-hit game this season with the RoughRiders and his first since April 11th at Northwest Arkansas.

-Rodriguez, Cauley, Ortiz, Zavala and Sebastian Walcott all notched multiple hits.

The RoughRiders and Missions meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 8th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Frisco RHP Josh Stephan (2-1, 7.00) makes his fifth start of the season against San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga (0-4, 8.69). Tune in to the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to style="line-height: 140%;">

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.