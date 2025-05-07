RoughRiders Combine to No-Hit Missions

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Kohl Drake, Ryan Lobus and Skylar Hales combined to throw a no-hitter for the Frisco RoughRiders (18-11) against the San Antonio Missions (15-14) on Wednesday afternoon at Wolff Stadium. For Frisco, it's their sixth no-hitter in franchise history and first since July 29, 2011, when Joe Wieland threw one in San Antonio against the Missions as well.

Frisco opened the scoring against Missions starter Enmanuel Pinales, who made his Double-A debut. Keyber Rodriguez doubled home a run before a Pinales wild pitch made it 2-0 RoughRiders in the first. Then in the second, Cameron Cauley snuck a solo homer to right field that increased Frisco's lead to 3-0.

Pinales gave up one more run on an RBI groundout from Tucker Mitchell in the fourth. He left his debut after 3.1 innings with four runs allowed on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Carter Loewen got the final two outs of the fourth before turning things over to Sam Whiting, who made his first appearance of the 2025 season back with the Missions after being reinstated from the Injured List. Whiting allowed an RBI triple to Rodriguez and a run-scoring single to Abimelec Ortiz, making it 6-0 in favor of Frisco.

That advantage was plenty for Drake, who rolled through six scoreless and hitless innings. Drake walked two and struck out six as he became the eighth Frisco pitcher since 2005 to pitch six-plus no-hit innings and the first since Cole Winn on May 27, 2021.

Lobus kept the Missions out of the hit column into the eighth, but he did walk himself into trouble. He walked three and hit a batter, forcing Hales to take over. Hales also hit a batter, Francisco Acuña, with the bases loaded to put the Missions on the board. However, the Missions left the bases juiced and still trailed 6-1 after eight with no hits.

Hales stayed on for the ninth and sealed the deal for Frisco. He walked Kai Murphy but struck out Joshua Mears to complete the combined no-hitter for Frisco in a 6-1 RoughRiders win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game home series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night when they become the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-4, 8.69) goes for the Chanclas while Josh Stephan (2-1, 7.00) throws for Frisco. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

Texas League Stories from May 7, 2025

