Kollar Bounces Back as Missions Blank RockHounds

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Four San Antonio pitchers, led by starter Jared Kollar, shut out the Midland RockHounds (2-3, 41-33) in an impressive 2-0 win for the San Antonio Missions (3-2, 42-32).

Kollar, J.B Wendelken, Andrew Moore and Ryan Och combined for 11 strikeouts across nine clean innings, and they ensured that two tallies in the fifth inning held up for the Missions. Ripken Reyes and Romeo Sanabria drove in San Antonio's runs with singles.

Kollar and Midland starter Chen Zhuang exchanged zeroes through four innings, but San Antonio's offense revved up in the fifth. Kai Murphy and Jake Snider each singled to start the frame. Nerwilian Cedeño couldn't lay the bunt down and struck out, but Zhuang gifted the Missions with an errant pickoff towards second that sailed into center field.

With two now in scoring position and one away, Murphy charged towards the plate from third on the pitch from Zhuang, and Reyes perfectly executed a suicide squeeze bunt. He not only put the ball in play but also reached as Zhuang struggled to corral the bunt, so San Antonio took a 1-0 lead. Reyes similarly put down the rare suicide squeeze a couple weeks ago in Amarillo. Sanabria followed Reyes with an RBI single himself, giving the Missions a 2-0 advantage.

Kollar exited after four innings and never pitched with that lead, but his impressive night served as a gutsy follow up to his struggles in Wednesday's 18-4 loss. Kollar finished four scoreless frames with just two hits and one walk allowed along with four strikeouts.

Wendelken picked up Kollar and tossed two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Moore then took his turn on the mound and pumped gas, reaching 100mph and striking out four across the seventh and eighth innings.

Midland's bullpen kept San Antonio to those two early runs, so Och entered in the ninth looking to secure the win. Henry Bolte blistered a ball to left-center field for a hit, but center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño threw him out trying to extend the knock into a double. This helped Och set down the RockHounds in order and earn the save in a 2-0 Missions win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions conclude their six-game series in Midland on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:00 p.m. San Antonio sends righty Braden Nett (5-3, 3.23) to the mound while lefty Gage Jump (8-3, 2.09) goes for the RockHounds. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.