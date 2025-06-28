Amarillo Falls to Arkansas on Saturday

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (34-40) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (38-36), 9-4, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. An early four-run frame put together by the visitors set the tone for the evening, keeping their distance from the Soddies to tab the home squad with the loss.

A zero was posted by both sides to open play this evening as the game went to the top of the second at a scoreless tie. Arkansas struck first in the second frame, scratching the inaugural run with Jared Sundstrom scoring on a fielder's choice.

The Travelers added on with Hogan Windish making it home from third on a passed ball. A run came across to score on each of Michael Arroyo and Connor Charping's singles, giving Arkansas a 4-0 lead.

Striking again in the fifth was Sundstrom as the right fielder roped a double down the left field line to extend the Arkansas lead to five. An inning later Blake Rambusch scored as result of a throwing error on a play that saw the left fielder trying to advance to third. The errant toss allowed him to trot home for the six-run lead.

Jean Walters led off the home half of the sixth with a double, becoming only the second Soddie of the game to reach second base at the time. Amarillo then found their way into the run column with a two-run bomb off the bat of Manuel Pena, making it a 6-2 score.

Arkansas responded immediately, getting a solo home run from Lazaro Montes to lead off the seventh,. They later saw Axel Sanchez hit a double off the right field wall to bring home another. They eventually extended their advantage to seven on a Rambusch RBI single.

Amarillo earned back a run in the bottom of the seventh, getting an RBI knock from J.J. D'Orazio to plate their third run of the game with a liner back up the middle. Ryan Waldschmidt drove in a run on a fielder's choice to bring the Sod Poodles run total to four, but that would cap the scoring from either side for the night, and Amarillo fell by a 9-4 score.

The Sod Poodles finish the first series of the second half tomorrow with first pitch on Sunday night scheduled for 6:05 p.m. against the Travelers. Amarillo will send RHP Logan Clayton (1-3, 11.84) to the hill while RHP Dylan File (3-1, 4.72) gets the start for Arkansas in the finale.

POSTGAME NOTES

PENA POWER: Launching his seventh home run of the year in the sixth inning this evening was Manuel Pena ...making at least one start at every spot in the batting order this season, it was the fifth home run out of the leadoff spot for the first baseman...his third straight multi-hit game was 3-for-5 effort and was his fifth three-hit performance this season, tied for second-most among Sod Poodles...has homered in back-to-back games.

SCHMIDT'S CREEK: Checking in with a base knock tonight was Ryan Waldschmidt ...the right fielder scored in the seventh inning, making it three straight games with a run.

JEAN, JEAN, HITTING MACHINE: Putting together his second straight two-hit game was Jean Walters, going 2-for-4 at the dish...the switch hitter is batting .385 (5-for-13) in games at HODGETOWN this season.







