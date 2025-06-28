Drillers Win Third Straight Against Frisco

Frisco, TX - A big first inning helped the Tulsa Drillers continue their hot stretch on Saturday night. Half of the Drillers six runs were scored in that first inning, and they set up another stellar night from the Tulsa pitching staff. The combination led to Tulsa defeating the Frisco RoughRiders 6-1 at Riders Field, the third consecutive win for the Drillers.

The victory improved Tulsa's record to 3-2 in the six-game series against Frisco and put the Drillers in a four-way tie for first place in the Texas League North Division second-half standings.

Following his three-hit game on Friday, Kendall Simmons continued his hot stretch against the RoughRiders by propelling the Drillers to the lead in the first inning. A walk and a single put Yeiner Fernandez and Jose Ramos on base for Simmons, who hit a three-run homer.

John Rhodes followed Simmons' lead with his solo blast in the second inning to give Tulsa a 4-0 lead.

Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos entered Saturday with an 11-inning scoreless streak spanning his last three games. Campos kept Frisco off the scoreboard through the first four innings. In the fifth, a throwing error by Campos allowed Frainyer Chavez to reach first base. Two singles followed and to plate Chavez and Frisco its only run of the night.

The Drillers added to their lead when three singles loaded the bases in the sixth, and Kole Myers followed with another single to drive in a run and put Tulsa ahead 5-1.

The Drillers scored their final run in the top of the ninth when Griffin Lockwood-Powell drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Tulsa bullpen had another strong night, working three near-perfect innings. Jorge Benitez was the first reliever to enter the game and he worked a scoreless seventh, allowing just one base runner on a hit by pitch. Ronan Kopp closed out the game by retiring all six batters he faced, two on strikeouts.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Simmons' first-inning home run was his second home run with the Drillers this season and his second in the series with the RoughRiders. For Rhodes, it was his fifth homer of the year, but his first since exactly a month ago, on May 28 against Wichita.

*Against Frisco this week, Simmons is 9-20 (.450) with two home runs and seven runs driven in.

*Not originally in the lineup, Lockwood-Powell entered the game in the fifth inning after catcher Fernandez took a foul ball off his knee. Lockwood-Powell had only two plate appearances, but his ninth-inning walk extended his Texas League best on-base streak to 29 straight games. It is the second longest on-base streak for a Tulsa batter in the last 17 seasons.

*Kopp has not allowed an earned run in his last 16.1 innings across his last 12 appearances. Since his last earned run on May 16, Kopp has lowered his ERA from 6.57 to 2.83.

*Campos allowed just the one unearned run to break his 15-inning scoreless streak. He completed six-plus innings on Saturday and has not allowed an earned run in 17 straight innings pitched. He also recorded seven strikeouts and picked up his fifth win of the season.

*The Drillers bullpen has been a key factor in the their three-game win streak. This week against Frisco, Tulsa relievers have allowed just five earned runs in 20.1 innings pitched (2.21 ERA).

UP NEXT

The Drillers will wrap up their series in Frisco on Sunday night and will look to win their fourth straight game and clinch a series win over the RoughRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

TUL - RHP Patrick Copen (0-1, 2.66 ERA)

FRI - RHP Trey Supak (5-2, 4.30 ERA)

