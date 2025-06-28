Wichita Drops Slugfest to Springfield

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Walker Jenkins hit his first Double-A home run in a 12-6 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge against the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park. The second straight shootout in Wichita this weekend goes to the Cardinals.

Springfield scored eight straight runs to start the night, jumping ahead with a four-run first for the second straight game on a pair of two-run home runs from JJ Wetherholt and Chase Davis. Ramon Mendoza sent one out of the yard to left an inning later, then a solo shot by Trey Paige and a pair of bases-loaded walks made the score 8-0 Cardinals through three and a half frames.

Jenkins lined his first Double-A home run into the Wind Surge bullpen on the second pitch in the bottom of the fourth. Kyler Fedko later reached base and stole second and third before coming in on an infield throwing error.

Fedko smoked a ground rule double to the left center gap with the bases loaded in the home half of the fifth to make the score 8-4. Fedko is up to nine RBI over his last three games and 10 RBI for the series.

After an infield single by Joshua Baez brought in a run in the top of the sixth, Jake Rucker homered for the first time this season after the stretch in the seventh into the Wichita bullpen.

Three more scored for the Cardinals in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch, a fielder's choice, and a single. Kaelen Culpepper later singled to center in the home half of the inning for his first RBI of the game and his third hit of the game, but the score stalled at 12-6 Springfield to end the night.

John Stankiewicz and Mike Paredes combined to hold Springfield to just an earned run on four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over four innings of relief. Darren Bowen fell to 2-4 on the year after the loss. He gave up eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks over three innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Walker Jenkins hits his first Double-A home run.

Kaelen Culpepper records his first three-hit game with the Wind Surge and second multi-hit game at Double-A.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base in 10 straight games.

POSTGAME NOTES

Walker Jenkins hits his first Double-A home run.

Kaelen Culpepper records his first three-hit game with the Wind Surge and second multi-hit game at Double-A.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base in 10 straight games.







