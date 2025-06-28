Quality Start and Early Offense Lead to Road Win

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - Adam Seminaris delivered a quality start and won for the second straight start as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 9-4 on Saturday night. The Travs bolted to an early lead with four runs in the second inning and were never really threatened the rest of the game. Connor Charping, Jared Sundstrom and Axel Sanchez all had two hits and drove in a run. Seminaris tossed 6.2 innings for his longest outing of the season giving up just three runs. Arkansas knocked Amarillo starter Roman Angelo out of the game in the second inning and saddled him with his eighth loss of the year.

Moments That Mattered

* Blake Rambusch beat out a potential inning ending double play in the second getting the first run of the game home. The Travs would then tack on three more runs with two out in that inning.

* Arkansas put the game away with a three-run seventh inning starting with an opposite field homer from Lazaro Montes, his third long ball in five Double-A games.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Axel Sanchez: 2-3, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* LF Blake Rambusch: 1-3, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB

* LHP Adam Seminaris: Win, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

News and Notes

* Seminaris entered the night with the most innings pitched in the minors this year without allowing a home run. He made it through 63.2 IP before Manuel Pena of Amarillo homered in the sixth inning.

* Jared Sundstrom was reinstated from the Injured List before the game and returned to the lineup with two hits including a double, a run batted in and a stolen base. In a corresponding roster move, Yoyner Fajardo was placed on the Development List.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with righty Dylan File (3-1, 4.72) starting for Arkansas against righty Logan Clayton (1-3, 11.84). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







