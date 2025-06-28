Wetherholt and Davis Lead Offensive Charge in Springfield Win

June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals launched four home runs en route to a big 12-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night. Springfield jumped out to an 8-0 lead, taking that to their second straight win.

DECISIONS:

W: Osvaldo Berrios (4-3)

L: Darren Bowen (2-4)

NOTES:

For the second straight night, the Cardinals plated four runs in the top of the first. Both JJ Wetherholt and Chase Davis launched two-run home runs in the inning.

Springfield hit four home runs, matching a season-high. It was the fourth time this season they've accomplished that feat this year.

Both Minnesota and St. Louis' number one prospects homered in the game (Wetherholt and Walker Jenkins).

Cardinals pitching struck out 11 batters combined.

UP NEXT:

Springfield (2-3, 45-29) at Wichita (3-2, 40-34)

RHP Hancel Rincon (2-0, 2.93) vs LHP Christian MacLeod (0-1, 2.05)

Sunday, June 28, 1:05 p.m. CT at Equity Bank Park

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







