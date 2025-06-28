Drillers Homer Twice, RoughRiders Fall Short, 6-1
June 28, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were clipped by the Tulsa Drillers 6-1 on Saturday night from Riders Field.
Tulsa (3-2, 29-45) drilled a pair of home runs in the first two innings. Kendall Simmons lifted a three-run blast in the top of the first and John Rhodes added a solo shot in the top of the second, propelling the Drillers in front 4-0.
Frisco (2-3, 40-33) then responded in the bottom of the fifth when Ian Moller floated an RBI single, trimming Tulsa's lead to 4-1.
In the top of the sixth, Kole Myers lined an RBI single to expand the Drillers lead to 6-1. Frisco then put two runners on in the bottom of he seventh but were held scoreless the rest of the game.
Tulsa starter Chris Campos (5-3) earned a quality start, allowing one unearned run over six innings. Frisco starter Mitch Bratt (4-2) compiled the loss, yielding five runs despite striking out eight.
Notes to Know:
-Ian Moller notched his fifth multi-hit game in his last 10 contests. He is batting .382 (13-for-34) during that timeframe.
-Bratt now ranks second in the Texas League with 83 strikeouts.
-Sebastian Walcott stole his 18th base of the season and sixth bag of the series, the most in the TL this week.
The RoughRiders and Drillers meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 29th from Riders Field. Riders RHP Trey Supak (5-2, 4.30) battles against Drillers RHP Patrick Copen (0-1, 2.66).
Promotions include Throwback Night presented by Globe Life, a Throwback T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Astound, an Autograph Session with former Riders Matt Harrison and Craig Gentry, and a Pregame Celebrate Your Faith event with Elvis Andrus.
