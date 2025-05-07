RoughRiders, Fenton Athletics Announce Partnership Deal

May 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Fenton Athletics, a premium indoor baseball and softball training facility based in Frisco, Texas.

As part of the partnership, Fenton Athletics will use the Riders Field facilities, including batting cages, to offer baseball and softball training. Additionally, Fenton will provide coaches for the RoughRiders Baseball Academy and host a sporting goods drive later in the season.

"The opportunity to team up with The RoughRiders to deliver enhanced youth training was something we couldn't pass up. As a group we are focused on helping the next generation of ball players reach the highest level while sharing a common belief that everyone who loves to play should realize that goal." David Fenton - CEO/Founder

Fenton Athletics provides training for baseball and softball players with cutting-edge technology and elite coaching. They will focus on refining your technique and maximizing your potential. Fenton also has their own private line of batting gloves designed for comfort and durability.

"We are thrilled to bring on Fenton Athletics," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "The RoughRiders want to help those in the community fall in love with the game of baseball and Fenton Athletics brings the same passions to this partnership."

The RoughRiders are on the road in San Antonio taking on the Missions (Padres affiliate) before returning home on May 13th to meet with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.