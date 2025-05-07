Drillers Hosting Northwest Arkansas May 13-18

The Tulsa Drillers will begin a busy two-week stretch at ONEOK Field by hosting the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) in a six-game series that will run from Tuesday, May 13 through Sunday, May 18.

The series will feature the popular 918 Weekend with the Drillers rebranding as the Tulsa Chicken Dancers for the final four games of the series.

The series will feature four different starting times, including a pair of day games. The meeting on Wednesday, May 14 will start at 11:00 a.m. and the series finale on Sunday, May 18 will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The series opener on Tuesday, May 13 will start at 6:00 p.m. with the three games running Thursday through Saturday (May 15-17) all starting at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to 918 Weekend and the introduction of the Chicken Dancers, the six games will include a number of other promotions. It's slated to begin with $2 Tuesday on May 13, followed by the morning game on Wednesday.

The game on May 15 will be a Thirsty Thursday and the first 1,000 fans will receive Chicken Dancers T-Shirts. May 16 will be Friday Night Fireworks, followed by Grand Slam Saturday on May 17 with the first 1,500 fans receiving Chicken Dancers jerseys.

The finale on May 18 will be a Family FUNday Sunday with the first 500 fans receiving special, Chicken Dancers socks.

It will be the third series between the two teams this season. The Naturals swept the three-game, season-opening series at ONEOK Field. At the end of April, the Drillers won two of six games played at Northwest Arkansas, giving them a 2-7 record on the season against the Naturals.

The six games between the Drillers and Naturals will not be the only baseball action at ONEOK Field during the week. On Saturday, May 17, the 5A and 6A Oklahoma High School Baseball State Championship Games will be played in downtown Tulsa with the 5A game getting things started at 10:30 a.m. One ticket will admit fans to both high school games.

Individual tickets for all Drillers games, plus tickets for the State Championship Games, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 13-18 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, May 13 First Pitch at 6:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

It's Tuesday and that means it is $2 Tuesday at ONEOK Field presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 5-7 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, May 14 First Pitch at 11:00 a.m. / Gates Open at 9:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 10:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

There will be another day game this Wednesday at ONEOK Field, and fans will not want to miss it! Regent Bank will be in attendance to present the significance of financial responsibility for Financial Fun Day. Day Baseball is made possible by Regent Bank and 103.3 The Eagle.

918 WEEKEND FEATURING THE TULSA CHICKEN DANCERS

Thursday, May 15 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / CHICKEN DANCERS WEEKEND

To pay homage to Tulsa's iconic Oktoberfest and to the invention of the Chicken Dance, the Drillers will rebrand and celebrate the many traditions of Tulsa's Oktoberfest as the Tulsa Chicken Dancers during the annual 918 Weekend! It is also Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Reach Clothing, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

CORPORATE NIGHT AT ONEOK FIELD

One of the many traditions of Tulsa's Oktoberfest is Corporate Night! This Thursday, during 918 Weekend, companies can purchase a table in the COUNTRY Financial Terrace that includes eight tickets, an all-you-can-eat buffet and access to the $1 Beer Area. Availability is limited, so click HERE to fill out the interest form.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12 ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite and live music from the Polka Meisters. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before the $1 Beer Area sells out!

CHICKEN DANCERS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Chicken Dancers T-Shirt courtesy of Reach Clothing. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

CHICKEN DANCERS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to get an autographed, game-worn Chicken Dancers jersey by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin on Thursday and end on Sunday. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the German-American Society of Tulsa.

Friday, May 16 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / CHICKEN DANCERS WEEKEND

Chicken Dancers Weekend continues with a huge German music themed Friday Night Fireworks Show courtesy of the Cherokee Nation, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, May 17 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / CHICKEN DANCERS WEEKEND

918 Weekend featuring the Tulsa Chicken Dancers continues on Grand Slam Saturday presented by Graves McLain, NewsChannel 8 and News102.3 KRMG. The first 1,500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a replica Chicken Dancers jersey. This jersey will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL CLASS 5A AND 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

It's full day of great baseball action at ONEOK Field as the Class 5A and 6A Oklahoma High School Baseball State Championship Games will be played in downtown Tulsa before that night's Drillers game. Our "Baseball Tripleheader" will begin with the 5A championship game starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by the 6A game.

Sunday, May 18 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / CHICKEN DANCERS WEEKEND

The big 918 Weekend concludes with a Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

CHICKEN DANCERS SOCKS GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a pair of Chicken Dancers Socks courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the Youth Baseball Skills Clinic courtesy of Delta Dental. The Tulsa World First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers. All other gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

CHICKEN DANCERS JERSEY AUCTION

Sunday is the final day of the Chicken Dancers jersey auction that gives fans the opportunity to purchase a player signed Chicken Dancers jersey. The auction will be located behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close with the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the German-American Society of Tulsa.

