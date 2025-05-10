Wichita Rallies Late for Third Straight Victory over Northwest Arkansas

May 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge made a late comeback in their 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. All of Wichita's offensive support came in the eighth and ninth innings on the way to the team's third straight win.

Zeroes filled the scoreboard for most of the night. Christian MacLeod threw his longest appearance of the season, striking out three over four three-hit innings, while Hunter Owen finished with seven K's over six innings with five hits given up for a quality start.

Jac Caglianone improved his Texas League leading RBI amount to 36 by pushing a run across on a groundout in the last of the sixth, 1-0 Naturals.

Kala'i Rosario muscled his first triple of the season out to the wall in left center to tie the game in the top of the eighth. Rosario scampered in to score on a Kyler Fedko infield groundout to give the Wind Surge a 2-1 lead.

After Jarret Whorff struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, a third Wichita run came in the top of the ninth on a Tanner Schobel sacrifice fly. While the leadoff hitter, Carter Jensen, reached on an infield single, a double play and a groundout to Jake Rucker ended the game with a 3-1 final in favor of Wichita.

Whorff improved to 2-1 on the season with the win, striking out three in a pair of hitless innings of relief. John Stankiewicz gave up just a hit in the scoreless ninth for his second save of 2025.

POSTGAME NOTES

The four innings is the most Christian MacLeod has thrown in an outing this season.

Pitchers have thrown quality starts in consecutive games between the Wind Surge and Naturals.

Wichita is on their sixth streak of a minimum of three games in 2025 following the win; it's their fourth winning streak of three or more contests.

Every Wind Surge batter tallied a hit in the game.

Pierson Ohl, Jarret Whorff, and John Stankiewicz combined to retire 11 of the final 12 Naturals hitters.

The Wind Surge finish the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, May 11, at Arvest Ballpark at 2:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers.







