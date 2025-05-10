Sanabria Calls Game, Blasts Walk-off Homer Against Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Down to their final out, Romeo Sanabria crushed a walk-off two-run homer to give the San Antonio Missions (16-16) an exhilarating 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (20-12).

The Missions had been held hitless into the sixth inning by Frisco starter Mitch Bratt, but the dramatic comeback handed Stephen Jones the win while Skylar Hales took the loss for Frisco. The win gives the Missions a chance to split this six-game series tomorrow with the first-place RoughRiders.

Henry Baez toed the rubber for San Antonio, facing the RoughRiders for the fourth time this year. Baez began the night holding a 7.8 K/9 over 16.1 innings pitched in three games against Frisco in his career. The right hander added six more Ks spread across 5.1 frames of one-run ball while walking four and allowing four hits.

It was an eventful top of the sixth that saw the first run of the ballgame come across after a Keyber Rodriguez double scored Sebastian Walcott to give Frisco a 1-0 lead. The run-scoring hit occurred just after Missions manager Luke Montz was thrown out by home plate umpire Justin Juska for arguing balls and strikes.

Following the ejection and RBI single, acting manager Miguel Del Castillo made his way to the mound and called upon Jake Higginbotham to emerge out of the San Antonio bullpen. As Bàez walked from the mound into the dugout, he too had some choice words for Juska and was thrown out of the game.

Higginbotham would complete the inning, striking out one and continuing his outing to pitch a scoreless seventh to get the game to the home half of the frame. That's when Bratt was replaced in relief by Larson Kindreich. Bratt finished six scoreless innings with ten strikeouts. Brandon Valenzuela led off the inning with a double and later moved to third, but the Missions were unable to bring him home and the game remained 1-0 in favor of Frisco.

The Missions turned the ball over to Eduarniel Nuñez, who was able to get two outs before running into trouble and allowing Frisco to load up the bases. The remedy out of the bullpen for San Antonio was Jones, who quelled the threat and then pitched a scoreless ninth to allow the Missions bats to step up for a chance at a cinematic finish.

First, Kai Murphy began bottom of the ninth like a Hollywood leading man, smashing a pinch-hit triple. Then with two outs, it was an Oscar worthy performance by Sanabria, who stepped up and sailed a Ryan Lobus pitch 421ft and 106.8 MPH into the Texas night to give San Antonio a 2-1 victory over the RoughRiders.

UP NEXT:

The Missions will wrap up their six-game home series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday Afternoon. Braden Nett (0-3, 5.95) goes for San Antonio while Trey Supak (4-0, 2.13) starts for Frisco. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM CT. In honor of Mother's Day, the game will present a chance to attend a Mother's Day Brunch as well as a giveaway featuring an exclusive James Avery bracelet charm for the first 500 moms through the gates. In addition to the Mother's Day Festivities, Kids Run The Bases will commence following the game. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







