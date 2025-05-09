RoughRiders Squeeze by Oat Milkers

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (15-16), playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers, placed the tying-run in scoring position in the ninth inning but ultimately fell short against the Frisco RoughRiders (20-11) in a 4-3 loss.

The game began as a pitcher's duel between Jagger Haynes and Ben Anderson for Malmo and Frisco respectively, but it then turned into a battle of the bullpens. Despite initially giving up the lead, Bryan Magdaleno earned the win while Thomas Ireland got the save in his Double-A debut. Fernando Sanchez took the loss for the Oat Milkers.

Anderson and Haynes went toe-to-toe through four scoreless innings, although in very different manners. Haynes dominated, retiring the first 12 RoughRiders. Anderson worked around all sorts of trouble, including three hits and four walks, but dazzling defense saved him.

In the third inning, Kai Murphy singled with Wyatt Hoffman at second, and Hoffman tried to score. Center-fielder Cam Cauley had other plans, gunning Hoffman down at the plate to keep the game scoreless. Then Alejandro Osuna hauled in back-to-back incredible catches in left to end the inning.

The Oat Milkers then loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning. Anderson got a strikeout, and then a 95mph bullet off the bat of Ripken Reyes found the glove of first baseman Abimelec Ortiz, who barely had to move to finish off an unassisted double play.

Frisco finally placed a runner on base in the fifth when Keyber Rodriguez led off with a single. Ortiz followed up with the same to cover the corners before Frainyer Chavez walked to load the bases with no one out. Luis Mieses flied into a strange fielder's choice as a ball dropped in left-center field to score a run, but Chavez was thrown out at second. Haynes stranded the remaining two runners, but Frisco gained a 1-0 lead.

Anderson recorded two more outs before Frisco handed the ball to Gerardo Carrillo. He left one man on base in the fifth and kept the slim advantage in hand for the RoughRiders.

Haynes continued to toss in the sixth. After Cauley doubled, an error allowed him to score. A two-out walk later placed two runners on base and ended up knocking Haynes out of the game as Carter Loewen took over. Loewen quickly got out of trouble, but Frisco's lead increased to 2-0.

That remained the score into the seventh inning, when the Oat Milkers got going. With the bases again loaded and no one out, a run came into score on a 6-4-3 double play. Just when it looked like Magdaleno might limit the damage to one run, Brandon Valenzuela crushed a line drive over the head of the center-fielder Cauley to tie the game at two.

With the game tied, Fernando Sanchez relieved Loewen. After a one-out walk by Sanchez, two consecutive errors plated two runs and vaulted Frisco back on top 4-2.

Magdaleno held that lead and passed things off to the newest RoughRider, Ireland, who got the call-up from High-A Hickory today. Reyes doubled to spark a rally, and he came home when pinch-hitter Joshua Mears singled him in. Valenzuela's single then put the tying-run in scoring position, but Ireland locked down the next two Oat Milkers and helped Frisco escape with a 4-3 win.

