Wind Surge Use Power To Their Advantage, Take Second Straight Over Naturals

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge hit a pair of home runs on the way to a 5-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. Despite trailing 3-0 entering the seventh, five runs crossed the plate on a pair of long balls to provide the difference and even up the series.

A pitcher's duel ensued through the first five innings, as just three total men reached against Aaron Rozek and Henry Williams. Rozek sent down 14 straight hitters between the last out of the bottom of the first and the opening out in the last of the sixth.

Jac Caglianone muscled a three-run home run, his ninth round-tripper of the year, out to right field in the bottom of the sixth; this would not be the last time a baseball left the yard tonight.

Kala'i Rosario lasered an opposite-field two-run homer over the wall in right to bring Wichita within one run in the top of the seventh. That deficit later switched to an advantage after Andrew Cossetti connected on a three-run jack to left field for a 5-3 Wind Surge lead heading into the stretch.

Ricky Castro and Jaylen Nowlin allowed just two Naturals baserunners over the final three innings to secure Wichita's second straight win.

Rozek takes the win to improve to 2-1 on the year, lasting six innings and striking out four against three earned runs on four hits. Nowlin takes his first save of the season and his professional career after striking out two in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tonight is the second straight 5-3 win for the Wind Surge.

Aaron Rozek records Wichita's first Quality Start of the year, throwing six innings with three earned runs and four hits given up alongside four strikeouts.

The Wind Surge are now 8-2 in games where they hit multiple home runs.

Kala'i Rosario, with four home runs, is one behind Kyler Fedko for the team lead. Rosario is the third current Wichita hitter with four bombs, alongside Ricardo Olivar and Tanner Schobel.

Jaylen Nowlin pitches his first professional save.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, May 10, at Arvest Ballpark at 6:35 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.