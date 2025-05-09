Peppa Pig™ Coming to Arvest Ballpark in June

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the appearance of children's television show character Peppa Pig™ at Arvest Ballpark at our home game on June 21st.

Peppa Pig™ is making a big splash in Springdale, Arkansas on Saturday, June 21st. Visit Arvest Ballpark for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals game and you'll have a chance to meet and take a photo with Peppa! Don't forget to bring your camera to capture the special day. It'll be more fun than a muddy puddle!

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks). Individual tickets will range from $14 to $20 depending on your seating location. The Naturals will also offer 20 special VIP packages for the event for $80 that will include a guaranteed meet and greet, four Home Plate Premium tickets, a FREE parking pass, and a mystery bobblehead.

Tickets can be purchased at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during regular operating hours or online at www.nwanaturals.com. Note convenience fees will apply to all online orders. For questions, email [email protected], or call our office at 479-927-4900. All promotions are subject to change.







Texas League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.