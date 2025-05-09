Two-Run Ninth Gives Drillers a Win

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo, TX - The Tulsa Drillers have lost 11 games this season after holding a lead at some point in the game. On Friday night at Amarillo's HODGETOWN, they staged a comeback of their own.

The Drillers fell behind in the first inning and trailed for most of the night before breaking a tie game with two runs in the ninth inning. Antonio Knowles protected the lead with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth as the Drillers topped the Sod Poodles 6-4.

Amarillo jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a run in the first inning against Tulsa starting pitcher Jacob Meador before adding two more in the third.

The Drillers erased the deficit with a three-run fourth inning. Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled and Aaron Bracho doubled to set up a two-run double from Ezequiel Pagan. Taylor Young followed with another double to tie the game.

It remained 3-3 until the seventh inning. Chris Newell broke the tie with two outs in the top of the seventh when he hit his fourth home run of the season to give Tulsa its first lead of the game.

It did not last long as Ivan Melendez led off the bottom of the seventh with his fourth homer to quickly tie the game again.

The game was decided in the top of the ninth. Amarillo reliever Jhosmer Alvarez retired the first two batters of the inning before walking three batters in a row to load the bases. Yeiner Fernandez seized the opportunity, delivering a two-run single to put the Drillers in front 6-4.

Knowles made sure the lead held, getting a ground out and a pair of strikeouts to end the game and record his second save of the season.

The Tulsa win evened the series with the Sod Poodles at two wins each.

INSIDE THE GAME

*It was another game-winning hit for Fernandez. Twice this season, he had provided walk-off, game-winning hits at ONEOK Field.

*The Drillers had 11 hits in the game and every starter but one had at least one hit in the win.

*Pagan had three hits and two RBI for the Drillers.

*It was a tough night for Meador who struggled to throw strikes. He lasted just 2.1 innings and was charged with three runs on three hits, but he was hampered by a season high five walks.

*Kelvin Bautista relieved Meador and worked 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Jeisson Cabrera followed Bautista and was even better, retiring all six batters he faced in two perfect innings.

*Lucas Wepf picked up the win to up his record to 2-0. He allowed one hit with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.

*Young stole his tenth base of the season and is now 10-11 on steal attempts.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series in Amarillo on Saturday night with the fifth game of the six-game set. First pitch at HODGETOWN is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Peter Heubeck (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Amarillo - RHP Dylan Ray (2-3, 5.33 ERA)

