Osuna Named April Rangers Minor League Defender of the Month

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced that RoughRiders outfielder Alejandro Osuna was named the Rangers Minor League Defender of the Month for April. It marks his second time earning the distinction, winning first in May of 2024 with High-A Hickory.

Osuna, the Rangers No. 7 prospect, posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in April, securing all 61 total chances across 20 starts in the outfield.

Osuna's 176 innings without an error last month were the most among Texas League outfielders and fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball. Since August 15th, 2024, as of May 9th, 2025, he has played 50-straight games without making an error for Frisco.

Osuna, the Rangers No. 7 prospect, also hit safely in each of his last 13 games in April as part of a 17-game hitting streak, tied with Ryan Cordell (2016) for the third-longest in RoughRiders franchise history.

The Ahome, Sinaloa, Mexico native was the Rangers Tom Grieve Player of the Year and a Texas League All-Star in 2024, leading the TL in hits (72), runs scored (46) and doubles (18) after being assigned to Frisco on June 28th.

Since the award began in 2008, Osuna is the 22nd RoughRider to take home the honor of Defender of the Month and the first since Aaron Zavala in August of 2024.

Osuna and the Riders return home for a 12-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros affiliate) from Tuesday, May 13th to Sunday, May 18th and the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, May 20th to Sunday, May 25th.

