Early Offense Propels Riders to Late-Night Victory

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored in each of their first four innings and capped the night with a four-run ninth in a 12-6 win over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

After a one-hour, 23-minute rain delay proceeded first pitch, the Riders (19-11) came out swinging in the first inning. Abimelec Ortiz started the scoring with an RBI single to left to make it 1-0 against San Antonio (15-15) starter Victor Lizarraga (0-5).

The Missions (15-15) answered with a run in the bottom of the first, but Frisco volleyed back in the second frame. With the bases loaded, Aaron Zavala rolled an infield single to first, but two San Antonio throwing errors allowed him to circle the bases on a Little League grand slam, pushing the Frisco lead to 5-1.

The Missions added three more tallies in the bottom of the second, but Luis Mieses plated a run with an RBI single in the third and Sebastian Walcott chalked an RBI double in the fourth frame to extend the lead to 7-4.

That lead stayed until Josh Hatcher knocked in Zavala on a fielder's choice in the seventh to make it 8-4. The Missions then came back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 8-6.

Leading by two in the ninth, Keyber Rodriguez drove in Zavala with an RBI single and Mieses added the exclamation point with a three-run blast, his fourth home run of the season, to balloon the lead to 12-6.

Nick Krauth (2-0) earned the win with three strong innings from the bullpen while Travis MacGregor and Larson Kindreich also had scoreless outings in relief.

Notes to Know:

-Osuna extended his on-base streak to 19-straight games.

-Every RoughRiders player had a hit or an RBI in the game.

-Mieses matched his own RoughRiders individual season-best with four RBIs on the night.

The RoughRiders and Missions meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 9th from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (1-3, 7.78) is scheduled to start against LHP Jagger Hayness (2-1, 4.74).

