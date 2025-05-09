Caglianone Hits Ninth Homer in Naturals' 5-3 Loss

SPRINGDALE, AR - Jac Caglianone scorched his ninth homerun of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning, but it was all the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-13) mustered up against Wichita Wind Surge (17-14), who responded late to claim a 5-3 win. The two teams continue their series Saturday at 6:35 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Naturals starter Henry Williams delivered another quality outing Friday night, keeping the Wichita offense off the board through six strong innings. Wind Surge starter Aaron Rozek matched zeros into the sixth, but the Naturals offense broke through in the bottom half of the frame. Brett Squires led off with a single, and Javier Vaz followed with a double that moved Squires to third. Jac Caglianone launched his ninth homer of the season, driving in both runners to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-0 lead through six innings.

Williams struck out five and finished with 6.2 innings pitched, allowing three earned runs. All three runs came in the top of the seventh. Nataneal Garabitos came on in relief and surrendered two more runs in the inning, which gave Wichita a 5-3 lead.

Christian Chamberlain entered in the eighth and kept the game tight. He tossed two scoreless innings to close out the affair. However, neither side scored after the seventh, and Wichita secured the 5-3 victory to even the series at two games apiece.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Wichita on Saturday, May 10, at 6:35 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

