RoughRiders Hang on to Beat Missions 4-3

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed over the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Friday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, extending their win streak to three games.

In his Double-A debut, RoughRiders (20-11) reliever Thomas Ireland came on for the save in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed a run and three hits, but induced a game-ending lineout to capture his first Minor League save.

The game featured two lead changes and one tie in the last five innings after no runs were scored through the first four frames.

In the bottom of the third, San Antonio's Kai Murphy then singled to center, but Cam Cauley gunned down Wyatt Hoffman at home plate. Alejandro Osuna then made two diving catches in left to keep the game at a scoreless tie.

Next inning, the Missions (15-16) loaded the bases with nobody out. Frisco starter Ben Anderson struck out Cody Roberts then Abimelec Ortiz made an unassisted double play at first base.

The Riders struck first in the top of the fifth, when Luis Mieses plated Keyber Rodriguez on an RBI fielder's choice, giving Frisco a 1-0 lead. Next inning, Sebastian Walcott reached on an error at second base, allowing Cam Cauley and the Riders to take a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio inched closer in the bottom of the seventh, when Marcos Castañon plated a run on a double play turned by Walcott and Ortiz. Brandon Valenzuela then hit an RBI double to tie the game at two.

The Riders answered in the top of the eighth when Osuna lofted a single, took second and attracted a throwing error which allowed Walcott to score. Keyber Rodriguez then reached on an error to plate Osuna, securing a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Missions pinch-hitter Joshua Mears hit an RBI single but Ireland recorded two-straight outs to nail down the 4-3 win.

Frisco reliever Bryan Magdaleno (1-0) picked up the win in relief despite a blown save. San Antonio reliever Fernando Sanchez (0-1) took the loss.

Anderson tossed 4.2 shutout innings in the start for Frisco, allowing just three hits while fanning three.

Notes to Know:

-The 2025 RoughRiders are tied for the third-fastest team in the Riders Recorded Era to win 20 games. The 2012 and 2024 Riders also notched 20 wins in the first 31 games.

-Osuna extended his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest by a RoughRider this season and the longest active streak in the Texas League. He is batting .361 (26-for-72) during the stretch.

-Ireland is the seventh RoughRiders pitcher to record a save this year. Frisco's pitching staff leads the Texas League and ranks tied for third in Minor League Baseball with 12 saves.

-Gerardo Carillo pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and has now tossed five outings without allowing a run.

Frisco looks to win four-straight against San Antonio at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Riders LHP Mitch Bratt (2-1, 2.45) looks to continue his strong start to the season against Missions RHP Henry Baez (0-1, 4.05).

