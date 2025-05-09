Frisco Takes Rain-Soaked Matchup with Flying Chanclas

SAN ANTONIO - After a 1-hour and 23-minute rain delay, the Frisco RoughRiders (19-11) used 12 hits and five Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (15-15) errors to win 12-6 on Thursday night. Nick Krauth took home the victory out of the bullpen while San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga got the loss.

Lizarraga retired the first two men he faced before running into trouble. A walk and a single set the stage for Abimelec Ortiz, who singled home a run to put Frisco up 1-0 in the first inning.

San Antonio wasted little time answering back against Frisco starter Josh Stephan. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Moisès Gòmez fired a single up the middle, scoring Kai Murphy and tying the game at one.

In the second, the RoughRiders loaded the bases and cleared them in an unusual way. Aaron Zavala beat out an infield single, but in the process, Romeo Sanabria sent the ball to the Frisco bullpen as he tried to shovel it to the covering Lizarraga. Lizarraga eventually retrieved the ball and tried to throw to third, where the ball got away and allowed the hitter Zavala to score. In the blink of an eye, Frisco led 5-1.

The Flying Chanclas responded immediately once again. Murphy laced a double in the right-center field gap, scoring a pair and cutting the Frisco lead in half. The Flying Chanclas scratched another on a wild pitch, so Frisco's lead was 5-4 after two frames.

Luis Mieses made sure to push that lead right back up for the RoughRiders with an RBI single in the top of the third, which also knocked Lizarraga out of the game. Stephen Jones took over and got the final out of the frame. Frisco got to him in the next inning, however, as Sebastian Walcott brought home a run with a single to make it 7-4.

After taking over in the third, Krauth continued to hold the Chanclas down through three scoreless innings. Gavin Collyer entered in the sixth from the bullpen and danced around runners on second third with nobody out, keeping the game at 7-4.

Josè Espada, who initially tossed two clean innings after replacing Jones, gave up a run in the seventh on a fielder's choice. Josè Geraldo took over for him and stranded a pair on base, but Frisco's advantage grew to 8-4.

With Collyer on the mound, Gòmez rocketed an RBI double to the wall in the bottom of the seventh, sparking a Chanclas rally. San Antonio loaded the bases ahead of Joshua Mears earning a walk to bring another run home. Travis MacGregor got the call from the bullpen with the bases still loaded, and he managed to wiggle out of trouble with an 8-6 lead intact.

Geraldo and MacGregor exchanged scoreless eighth innings and sent the game to the ninth with Frisco up 8-6. Manuel Castro took over and allowed a run when Keyber Rodriguez snuck a single into center field. Then Mieses knocked the exclamation point with a three-run blast that made it 12-6.

Larson Kindreich came on for the ninth and quickly set down the Flying Chanclas, securing the win for Frisco.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game home series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night. Lefty Jagger Haynes (2-1, 4.74) goes for the Missions while right-hander Ben Anderson (1-3, 7.78) takes the mound for Frisco. Tomorrow is Faith & Family Night, plus the first 1,500 fans get a Flying Chanclas cap courtesy of Texana Brands. The Missions will also be playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







