Jordan Homers in Ninth, Hounds Nip Hooks

May 9, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Thanks to a pair of eighth inning runs, the RockHounds bested Corpus Christi, 5-4, before 3,888 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Rowdey Jordan came to bat with one away in the ninth and lifted a fly ball down the left-field line for his third homer as a Hook. Mitch Myers countered with a strikeout before Luis Encarnacion sent a single up the middle to extend the evening. Bryan Lavastida then skied a 3-2 pitch into left-center, and with Encarnacion rounding third as the tying run, Junior Perez made a sprinting catch in the alleyway to end the ballgame.

Corpus Christi staked itself to a 2-1 lead in the fourth thanks to back-to-back RBI singles by Jordan and Jose Gonzalez.

Jordan, who stole second to set up the second Hooks marker, is hitting .407 with five runs and seven RBIs in his last seven games.

The Hooks added another two-out RBI knock in the seventh as Lavastida bounced a single through the right side, cashing in Encarnacion from second.

Jackson Nezuh made the start for Corpus Christi, posting a Double-A best eight strikeouts over five innings. In the back-and-forth affair, Nezuh permitted two walks and five hits, all singles, for a no-decision.

Alejandro Torres, who worked around an error in a scoreless sixth, struck out the side in the seventh but was undone by a two-out RBI double from Perez. Midland added two more in the eighth.

All five of Wilmy Sanchez's outs were strikeouts as Corpus Christi fanned a season-high 17 batters on the night.

The RockHounds though turned four of the five walks allowed by the Hooks into runs.







