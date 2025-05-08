Hounds Hold Hooks in Check

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Midland limited Corpus Christi to four hits Thursday night, edging the Hooks, 4-2, at Whataburger Field.

Rowdey Jordan paced the Hooks offense by reaching base in all four trips to the plate. Jordan cashed in a error with an RBI double in the first. He then made the most of a Pascanel Ferreras infield hit with a two-out RBI knock in the third.

Jordan, hitting .353 in his last nine games, finished his night with a sixth-inning walk and a single in the eighth.

Ferreras has recorded a base hit in each of his last seven games.

Jose Fleury, the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for April, absorbed his first setback of the season, allowing three runs in three innings.

Patrick Halligan, Anderson Bido, and Tyler Guilfoil teamed for six innings of one-run ball out of the Corpus Christi bullpen.

Halligan, who has allowed only one unearned run in eight outings as a Hook, struck out five over three frames for season-highs in Ks and innings.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.