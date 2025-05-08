Wichita Scores Four in the First Inning in Close Win over Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge took their first win of the series by a 5-3 final over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark. After tallying four runs in the first, the Wind Surge got out of multiple late high-pressure situations to secure the victory.

Wichita tagged Naturals starter Ben Kudrna for four runs in the top of the first on a Ricardo Olivar solo homer, a Ben Ross sacrifice fly, and a two-RBI double to left center by Aaron Sabato.

Andrew Cossetti found the left field corner for an RBI double in the top of the fifth for a 5-0 Wind Surge lead.

Kyle Hayes lofted his first home run of the year over the Wichita bullpen in left field in the home half of the sixth, with a second Northwest Arkansas score following soon after on an infield putout off the bat of Jac Caglianone to make it a three-run game.

After a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases for the Naturals in the bottom of the eighth, Michael Martinez pitched into an inning-ending 4-6-3 twin killing to keep the score at 5-3 Wind Surge. While the go-ahead run later came to the plate for Northwest Arkansas in the final inning, a dropped third strike throw from Olivar to Sabato ended the ballgame with a 5-3 Wichita victory.

Mike Paredes improved to 4-0 on the season after receiving the win; he gave up two earned runs on a hit with three walks and three strikeouts over two and one-third innings pitched out of the bullpen. Joel Cesar also earned his first save in 2025 after retiring the final two batters of the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp ties his career high with six strikeouts.

Aaron Sabato records his first three-hit performance of the season and fifth overall multi-hit game.

Mike Paredes now leads the Wind Surge in wins (4).

Ricardo Olivar stands at four home runs, one away from tying for the team lead with Kyler Fedko.

11 of the 14 Wichita runs through three games in this series so far have come within the first three innings.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, May 9, at Arvest Ballpark at 7:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

