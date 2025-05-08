Twin-Bill Sweep Highlighted by Soddies Starters, Walkoff Winner

May 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (14-16) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (13-17), in both games of the Thursday night doubleheader by scores of 6-5 and 5-4 at HODGETOWN. The hometown squad earned their second doubleheader sweep in walk-off fashion backed by stellar starting pitching in both contests.

A leadoff double got things going early for the visiting Drillers and was followed by Damon Keith following shortly after with an RBI knock to put Tulsa on the board in the first.

The Sod Poodles responded in the home half as a pair of walks gave Caleb Roberts an opportunity to drive in two. The left fielder delivered with a two-bagger off the wall in left-center field to put Amarillo in front. An error by the Tulsa shortstop allowed Roberts to come across in the next at-bat, giving the Soddies the 3-1 lead by the end of the first.

The Drillers drew closer with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ezequiel Pagan in the top of the second, but Amarillo starter Cesar Gomez was able to retire the next two batters to keep the lead intact. The righty came back out for the third and the fourth, tossing back-to-back 1-2-3 innings with three strikeouts to cap his afternoon on the hill.

Following the first inning, the Sod Poodles were held in check until the bottom of the fifth when Tommy Troy singled to plate two runs and extend the Amarillo lead. Keith struck again for the Drillers, homering in the sixth to cut into the Amarillo lead.

Jack Hurley added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a double that gave Amarillo a 6-3 lead going into the seventh and final frame of game one. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Tulsa bats brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Alfred Morillo punched out the next two batters to earn the save and secure the 6-5 win.

GAME TWO

The nightcap began with three scoreless innings to open play. Soddies' starter Roman Angelo faced the minimum through the first three frames, striking out five Tulsa batters along the way.

Another zero was posted by both sides in the fourth, but Tulsa broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with an Ezequiel Pagan two-run shot that put the Drillers in the lead. An inning later, a throwing error yielded two runs for Tulsa, extending their advantage.

Drake Osborn and Kristian Robinson both found their way aboard early in the home half of the sixth, providing a scoring opportunity for the Soddies. With two away in the frame, LuJames Groover launched a ball deep to right field, checking in with the three-run bomb to cut the deficit to one with an inning left to play.

Down to their last three outs, Jack Hurley drove a ball the other way for a one-out double and was immediately followed by Ivan Melendez ripping a double of his own to drive in the tying run.

The Sod Poodles would take quality at-bats to load the bases for Tommy Troy who hit a hard ground ball towards first. The Tulsa first baseman made an attempt at the plate, but overthrew the catcher, allowing Jean Walters who pinch-ran for Melendez to score the winning run, completing the doubleheader sweep with a 5-4 score in game two.

The series continues tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch scheduled on Fireworks Friday. RHP Jose Cabrera (2-1, 4.76) is slated to take the hill for Amarillo while Tulsa gives the ball to RHP Jacob Meador (0-3, 6.16).

