Tuesday Morning's Game vs. Tulsa Postponed

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Due to inclement weather in the area, Tuesday morning's game vs. the Tulsa Drillers has been postponed. Today's contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday evening.

First pitch for game one of the doubleheader on Thursday, May 8 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Both games of the twin-bill will be seven innings. There will be a 30-minute break in between games. Fans who wish to purchase a ticket to Thursday's doubleheader will be able to attend both games. Wednesday night's matchup against Tulsa is still scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

For fans who purchased a ticket to today's game, they can call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547 to exchange their tickets for any future regular season game during the 2025 season, subject to availability (excludes July 4 and September 13). This policy includes the option to redeem tickets to attend both games on Saturday night. Tickets must be redeemed in person at the Box Office. Please pay attention to the team's website and social media for further information.

