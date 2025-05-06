Series Opener against Springfield Washed Out
May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and Springfield Cardinals was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Thursday May 8 with two seven inning games beginning at 4:35 p.m. The series will now start on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Deming Goes Deep Twice, Hooks Fall in Extras - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Missions Take Advantage of Big Innings to Rout Frisco in Opener - San Antonio Missions
- RoughRiders Drop Series Opener to Missions - Frisco RoughRiders
- Series Opener against Springfield Washed Out - Arkansas Travelers
- Caglianone's Two Home Runs Lift Naturals Past Wind Surge - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Wichita Clipped in Series Opener by Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Ixan Henderson Named St. Louis Pitcher of the Month - Springfield Cardinals
- Frisco Launches RoughRiders Scholarship Program Presented by InTouch - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Opener in Amarillo Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers
- Tuesday Morning's Game vs. Tulsa Postponed - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.