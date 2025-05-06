Series Opener against Springfield Washed Out

May 6, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and Springfield Cardinals was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Thursday May 8 with two seven inning games beginning at 4:35 p.m. The series will now start on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

